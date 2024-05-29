Chicago weather: Showers clear up bringing cooler temps

Light rain lingered Wednesday morning and was expected to end shortly after daybreak.

The rest of the day will feature gradual clearing and cool temperatures with highs in the upper 60s inland and lower 60s by the lake.

Tonight will be clear and cool with lows in the 40s. Tomorrow looks sunny and milder with highs in the lower 70s, but again cooler lakeside.

On Friday, a nice warmup will begin with sunshine mixing with clouds and highs in the upper 70s. Saturday will have similar temperatures despite scattered showers and storms–perhaps focused in the first half of the day.

Sunday looks partly sunny and warmer with low 80s likely. Monday and Tuesday will also be in the 80s with daily chances of showers and storms returning.