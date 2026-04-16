Chicago weather: Showers early, clearing skies and highs near 70

The Brief Showers and a few storms are possible through early afternoon before skies clear with highs near 70. Fog develops tonight, followed by a warm, partly sunny Thursday near 80, then a chance for severe storms Friday night.



Showers and a few storms are possible until early afternoon. Highs will be around 70 with clearing skies.

What to expect:

Tonight we have some fog on the way with lows in the low 50s. Tomorrow will be nice with partly sunny skies and highs around 80.

Friday night, the chance for severe storms is back. Saturday will have the chance for rain early. Partly sunny skies expected Saturday afternoon with highs in the mid 50s.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the low 50s. Monday will be sunny with highs near 60. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. Mostly sunny and near 70 on Wednesday.