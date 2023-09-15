Chicago weather: Showers, few storms will impact weekend

As the weekend approaches, the weather in Chicago is poised for a bit of a shift. Clouds will be on the rise Friday night as our next storm system approaches the area, leading to overnight low temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

Looking ahead to the weekend, it's a mixed bag. Saturday and Sunday both bring the chance of scattered rain, but neither day is expected to be a complete washout. So, if you have outdoor plans, don't cancel them just yet.

On Saturday, temperatures will reach the low to mid 70s, providing relatively comfortable conditions for outdoor activities. Sunday brings slightly cooler weather, with temperatures in the upper 60s to around 70.

The good news is that sunshine makes a triumphant return on Monday, accompanied by highs in the lower 70s.

As we move into Tuesday, expect partly cloudy skies and slightly warmer temperatures, with highs reaching the upper 70s. By midweek, we'll see a return to the 80s, providing a taste of late-summer warmth.

So, while the weekend may bring some scattered rain, there are brighter and warmer days ahead as we head into the week. Stay tuned for updates as the weekend unfolds.