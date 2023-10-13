Chicago weather: Showers, gusty winds this weekend

Rain continued to move through the area Friday afternoon. Showers and a few storms were still in the forecast for the evening hours, with the possibility of a few strong storms accompanied by gusty winds. The primary focus for potentially stronger storms will be in the far southwestern suburbs.

Easterly winds will increase in intensity, with gusts reaching 25-30 mph tonight. However, the winds are expected to pick up even more on Saturday, especially near the lakefront, with gusts as high as 40 mph.

Lake effect showers will impact the region throughout the weekend, and high temperatures are forecasted to be in the mid-50s.

While there is a small chance of a few lingering showers on Monday, most areas are expected to remain dry with high temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

Please stay tuned for further updates and be prepared for potentially gusty conditions this weekend.