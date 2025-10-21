Chicago weather: As showers move out, temps to drop

Showers will end late this evening, but the clouds will linger into Wednesday.

Fox 32 Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Temperatures are expected to drop into the low 40s with a few isolated spots possibly dipping into the upper 30s.

Tomorrow starts off mostly cloudy and then skies become partly cloudy by late afternoon or early evening. Temperatures will be running close to ten degrees below average with highs in the lower 50s.

What's next:

Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with high sin the mid 50s. More clouds roll in for the weekend with highs in the upper 50s on Saturday and near 60 on Sunday.

Showers and storms return early next workweek with highs in the low 60s Monday and Tuesday.