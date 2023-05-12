Chicago weather: Showers, storms this Mother's Day weekend

Good afternoon, Chicagoland!

Showers and thunderstorms were slowly moving through the area on Friday, accompanied by heavy downpours and occasional lightning. This weather will persist until sunset or shortly after, followed by a mostly cloudy night.

Saturday will be dry during most of the daytime hours, with the chance of scattered showers and storms in the late afternoon and evening.

Lingering showers will impact Mother's Day, with temperatures trending cooler, with highs only in the lower 60s.

The weather pattern turns around next week, with Monday through Thursday being mostly dry, sunny, and temperatures bouncing between the 60s and 70s.

Stay safe and enjoy your weekend!