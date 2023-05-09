Chicago weather: Showers, storms may impact your Mother's Day weekend

Local residents may be dodging rain drops this Mother's Day weekend.

On Tuesday night, skies will be mostly clear to partly cloudy, with lows in the upper 40s.

Wednesday will be a nice day with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

On Thursday, more clouds will roll in, but temperatures are still expected to be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. However, showers and storms will arrive Thursday night and continue intermittently from Friday through Sunday, with scattered rounds of rain.

This means that while it won't be a complete washout for Mother's Day weekend, there will be periodic showers throughout.