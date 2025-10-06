Chicago weather: Showers, storms, move through the area

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are moving through Chicagoland this afternoon and will continue on and off through the evening, overnight, and early Tuesday.

Fox 32 Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls has the forecast.

What to Expect:

These showers are associated with an approaching cold front, which will usher in much cooler air beginning Tuesday.

Temperatures will drop into the mid-50s to low 60s tonight, and then only rebound into the mid-60s by Tuesday afternoon. While that sounds chilly, it's actually right on target for early October. Average high temperatures sit at 67 degrees for this time of the year.

What's next:

Sunshine returns late day Tuesday, and we'll keep the clear skies around Wednesday and again on Thursday. Temperatures will be in the mid 60s for highs.

Increasing clouds are expected on Friday with highs in the upper 60s. There is a very small chance for an isolated shower on Friday, but most areas will end up staying dry.

The weekend looks pleasant with highs in the low to mid 70s under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.