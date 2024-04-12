Chicago weather: Showers taper off Friday evening for a stunning weekend ahead!

Chicago may see a few rain showers Friday evening, but it'll be short-lived!

Conditions are expected to calm down and the skies will be clear with lows in the lower 40s.

The weekend will be pleasant with sunny skies on Saturday and Sunday.

On Saturday, we'll see temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70s. Then on Sunday, highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s before a cold front settles in during the afternoon.

Clear skies will stick around to start the workweek and then all attention will turn to the severe weather threat in store for Tuesday.