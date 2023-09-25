Chicago weather: Showers this morning with above-average temps

There are a few showers around this morning.

Activity should wane later today affording some breaks in the clouds that should once again enable high temps to climb above seasonal normal into the upper 70s. It will be cooler near the lake.

Showers and some storms are possible tonight through Wednesday (not continuously) with highs in the low 70s both days.

The rest of the week looks quiet and warm with 80s looking increasingly likely as we head into the first few days of October.