Chicago weather: Showers and thunderstorms Saturday usher in cooler weather

Sunshine and warm temperatures will be in store for the Chicago area Saturday, but we will be on the watch for some late afternoon, and more likely, early evening showers and thunderstorms.

Highs today will be in the 80s, with cooler temperatures along the lake.

Storms could be strong Saturday with the main threat being some brief heavy rain, some hail, and most importantly some high winds that could gust near storms up to 60 mph.

The overnight hours will be quiet with sunshine on Sunday with cooler temperatures only in the 60s.