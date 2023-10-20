Chicago weather: Skies clear up for pleasant weekend

A few showers are still holding on in northwest Indiana as of this writing. We will be on a clearing trend today with sunshine on the way.

Highs will be in the low 60s today and tomorrow. Saturday afternoon there is a slight chance for a shower, and it will be gusty with wind to 35 mph.

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the mid 50s. It will be mostly cloudy Monday with a chance for rain and highs in the low 60s.

A showery pattern returns next week with the potential for a little wet weather Tuesday through Thursday. Highs will be nice though. We are looking at the low 70s Tuesday and the upper 60s Wednesday through Friday.