Expand / Collapse search

Chicago weather: Skies clear up for pleasant weekend

By
Published 
Weather Forecast
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago weather: Friday morning forecast

FOX 32's Kaitlin Cody breaks down today's weather outlook.

CHICAGO - A few showers are still holding on in northwest Indiana as of this writing. We will be on a clearing trend today with sunshine on the way. 

Highs will be in the low 60s today and tomorrow. Saturday afternoon there is a slight chance for a shower, and it will be gusty with wind to 35 mph. 

Sunday will be sunny with highs in the mid 50s. It will be mostly cloudy Monday with a chance for rain and highs in the low 60s. 

A showery pattern returns next week with the potential for a little wet weather Tuesday through Thursday. Highs will be nice though. We are looking at the low 70s Tuesday and the upper 60s Wednesday through Friday.