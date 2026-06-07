Chicago weather: Slow-moving storms possible ahead of bumpy week

Today will be partly sunny and warm with slow-moving thunderstorms. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, and the best chance for storms will be SW.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Kaitlin Cody has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Tomorrow will be similar to today with highs in the low to mid 80s. We have the chance for storms Monday, mostly in the afternoon.

Tuesday will be in the upper 80s with partly sunny skies and a chance of storms. Wednesday will be HOT with highs cracking into the low 90s.

We have a cold front on the way Thursday, so we will be watching for severe storm potential. Highs on Thursday will be again pushing to near 90 with mostly sunny skies.

Friday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. There is a chance for rain Friday night. Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 80s.