Chicago weather: Slow warming trend followed by another big drop in temps

Temperatures topped out in the mid to upper 20s on Monday and it'll be another cold night ahead.

Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper teens with wind chills between 5 and 10 degrees.

A slow warming trend is expected over the next few days. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and breezy with highs near the freezing mark. Temperatures are expected to warm to near 40 degrees on Wednesday, but there is a chance for a few scattered rain/snow showers late in the day and into Wednesday evening.

Another reinforcing shot of cold air will arrive Wednesday night following a cold front. Temperatures are expected to return to 20s for highs on Thursday under mostly sunny skies. Sunshine should stick around into Friday with highs near 30.

The weekend appears dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s on Saturday, and then low to mid 40s on Sunday.