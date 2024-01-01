Chicago weather: Snow chances this week to kick off new year

Monday conditions in Chicago presented overcast skies and struggling temperatures, with readings hovering in the upper 20s and low 30s. The night ahead was expected to remain mostly cloudy, with overnight lows dipping into the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday morning brings a glimpse of partly sunny skies, gradually giving way to increased cloud cover, and daytime highs reaching the mid to upper 30s. Wednesday daytime hours are anticipated to be quiet and mostly cloudy, while lake effect snow showers are forecasted for northwest Indiana Wednesday night, tapering off on Thursday.

Thursday offers a respite with most of the region experiencing sunshine and temperatures in the lower 30s. Dry conditions persist on Friday, with highs in the mid 30s, followed by a slight chance of snow showers on Saturday.

Looking ahead to next week, the forecast suggests increased activity with several storm systems potentially impacting the area.