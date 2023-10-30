Chicago weather: Snow, chilly temps expected on Halloween

The cooler air has made its presence felt in the Chicagoland area, with high temperatures reaching only into the upper 30s and low 40s on Monday. This is notably cooler than the mid to upper 50s typically expected for this time of year.

As the region braces for a cold night, a Freeze Warning has been issued for parts of the area, with temperatures anticipated to drop into the 20s.

Halloween is set to be the coldest day of the week, and it's bringing some snow along with it. Scattered snow showers are in the forecast for Tuesday, and some of these showers may be briefly heavy. Although there could be moments of rain mixing in, the day is expected to primarily feature snow showers. While minor slushy accumulations are possible on grassy and elevated surfaces, it's unlikely to have a significant impact on the roads. Afternoon high temperatures will struggle to reach the mid to upper 30s.

Westerly winds will become gusty on Halloween night, with gusts reaching up to 35 mph. As a result, trick-or-treaters should be prepared for temperatures in the mid-30s and wind chill values in the low to mid-20s.

The remainder of the week looks to be quieter, with sunny skies gracing Wednesday and temperatures hovering in the lower 40s. By Thursday, we'll see a gradual warm-up to the upper 40s, followed by 50s by Friday.

As we head into the weekend, there is a chance of rain from Saturday night into early Sunday, with weekend temperatures expected to be in the 50s.