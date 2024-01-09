Chicago weather: Snow closes schools, creates dangerous commute

Snow in the Chicago area overnight has closed several schools, canceled flights and caused a headache for morning commuters.

Travel will be difficult today and tonight.

The first heavier hit is happening now as of this writing. Rapidly deteriorating road conditions can be expected and the morning rush will be a real slog.

Snow will continue at varying intensities well into the night. Some rain will mix in south and near the lake but a widespread 3 to 7 inches seems likely with higher amounts possible over our far northwestern viewing area.

This will be a "heart attack" snow due to its moisture content being so high. This could weigh down some tree limbs and power lines so outages could occur. This would be most likely tonight when winds really crank. Gusts to 40 mph will be common.

Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy and windy with highs close to freezing. Tomorrow night into Thursday morning a quick hit of light snow is likely. Maybe an inch.

Then, we eyeball the next biggie for major impacts Friday into Saturday. This will be all snow and perhaps higher totals. Strong winds will couple with a drier snow leading to greater concern for drifting.

Following this, it will be cold and I mean real cold. Highs Sunday and Monday may not reach double digits.

Chicago-area school closings

Although no schools in the City of Chicago have reported closing due to weather, several districts in the surrounding suburbs have shut their doors today or transitioned into e-learning.

Real-time list of local school closings.

Chicago canceled flights

Over 100 flights have been canceled as of 6:30 a.m. at Chicago airports.

O'Hare Airport has reported 77 cancelations, while Midway Airport has reported 28. Both airports said

The City of Chicago website has real-time information on Chicago airport cancelations.