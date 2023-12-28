Chicago weather: Weak storm system could bring snow showers on New Year's Eve

As precipitation blanketed the area on Thursday, rain dominated with a mix of snow in the far west and northwest suburbs.

Temperatures will hold steady tonight, hovering in the upper 30s to near 40, accompanied by scattered showers.

Friday is expected to be overcast, featuring scattered rain and reaching highs in the low 40s. The night will bring clearing skies, setting the stage for mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions on Saturday.

There's a potential for snow showers to emerge on Sunday, with weekend temperatures in the lower 40s on Saturday and dipping to the mid-30s on Sunday.

For the first day of 2024, Monday promises pleasant conditions with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-30s.