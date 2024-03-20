Chicago weather: Snow possible in suburbs on Friday

It's been a cool day in Chicago with daytime highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Once you factor in the breeze, wind chills are in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

Below-normal temperatures are expected to persist for the rest of the week. Tonight, temperatures are forecast to drop to the low to mid 20s with partly to mostly cloudy skies overhead. There is a small chance for flurries across the south and southwest suburbs.

Thursday is expected to be partly sunny with highs once again in the upper 30s.

The next storm system is expected to arrive late Thursday night into Friday. Most models suggest that the heaviest snow will fall north of the Wisconsin state line. However, there is a possibility that some northern and northwest suburbs could pick up a couple of inches of snow. While questions surround the exact track of the low, the main message is that a snowy Friday morning commute could be expected across the north-northwest suburbs.

Rain/snow showers remain possible on Friday with highs in the low to mid 40s.

The weekend is forecast to have partly cloudy skies with highs in the 30s on Saturday, followed by increasing clouds on Sunday with highs in the 40s.

Rain is expected to return on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures in the 50s.