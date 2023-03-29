Chicago weather: Scattered snow showers with near-freezing temps Wednesday

A period of snow showers is likely later this morning through the midday. Accumulations are unlikely other than perhaps a dusting on the grass mainly far north.

Highs will be only in the upper 30s, and there will be some late-afternoon clearing.

Tonight will be clear and cold with lows in the low to mid 20s. Tomorrow looks decent for the Cubs opener. Highs will be in the lower 50s but likely several degrees cooler at Clark and Addison. If there are any showers around they would not be heavy or long-lasting enough to postpone the game.

Tomorrow night presents a slightly higher chance for showers and perhaps a rumble. But the big day is Friday. There will be a significant outbreak of severe thunderstorms over a multi-state area from the upper Midwest to the Lower MS Valley. Chicagoland is in the thick of it.

All hazards are possible with timing most likely in the late afternoon/evening for storms. Highs will make it into the 60s for the first time this year-rather late for such an occurrence. Behind the storms a gush of colder air arrives for Saturday with a few non-accumulating snow showers.