Chicago weather: Snow may lead to slick morning commute

Clouds will increase tonight in Chicago, with light snow expected to move in during the early morning hours of Friday. Areas south of I-80 are forecast to receive a dusting to an inch of snow, with higher snow totals further south.

The snow is expected to taper off around midday on Friday, leaving behind cold and breezy conditions. Temperatures will noticeably drop on Friday, with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Despite the chill, the weekend promises fair weather in Chicago, though Saturday will be chilly with morning temperatures in the teens and daytime highs reaching the upper 20s to low 30s.

Sunday will see warmer air moving in, pushing temperatures back up into the 40s.

Looking ahead to next week, Chicagoans can expect even warmer temperatures, with highs forecast to reach the upper 40s on Monday, and climbing into the 50s by Tuesday and Wednesday.