Chicago weather: Snowfall tapers off leaving cloudy, cold conditions

Yesterday’s record snowfall was tapering off throughout Sunday morning as the Winter Weather Advisory was still in effect for much of the area through about noon.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

Light snow is still possible throughout the morning with accumulations expected to reach up to about one inch, according to the National Weather Service.

Much of that was relegated to the northernmost suburban areas per radar.

Temperatures started out in the low to mid 20s with a daytime forecast high of around 31 degrees.

Cloudy skies are expected through much of the day with maybe some peaks of sunshine possible later in the afternoon. Winds are gusting around 35 mph and may cause some blowing snow.

What's next:

There is also accumulating snow expected on Monday afternoon which could impact travel during rush hour.

It will be lighter than Saturday's snowfall totals but afternoon commuters could see anywhere from 1 to 2 inches in the northern suburbs and city to as many as 3 to 4 inches in the south and southwest communities.