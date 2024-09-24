Chicago weather: Soggy day ahead with over an inch of rain possible

The Brief Expect rain and drizzle throughout the day in Chicago, with some areas seeing over an inch of rain, and a slight chance of thunder. Warmer temperatures and gradual clearing will follow tomorrow.



Expect rain and drizzle at times today across the Chicago area.

It will be pretty soggy overall with a potential for some parts of our viewing area to receive well over an inch of rainfall. There could be a rumble of thunder here or there but widespread thunderstorms are not expected.

Highs will be similar to yesterday in the upper 60s. There could be a few showers tonight with lows in the upper 50s.

Tomorrow will feature gradual clearing and warmer temps in the mid 70s. There could be a lake-effect rain shower mainly in the morning. Thursday and Friday will be partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

Then all eyes will be on the remnants of what is going to be Hurricane Helene. Helene’s leftovers will likely have some rainfall impact here over the weekend.