Chicago weather: Spotty showers today but a drier Memorial Day weekend ahead

The Brief Chicago starts the day with spotty showers and drizzle, similar to yesterday, with highs in the upper 50s—about 15 degrees below normal. Clouds may break this afternoon, and while a few stray showers are possible, rain will be light. Memorial Day weekend looks mostly dry, with gradual warming and a smaller chance of rain on Monday.



So far, this morning looks an awful lot like yesterday with a few spotty showers and some drizzle in the Chicago area.

I’m a little hopeful that there will at least be a few breaks in the cloud cover this afternoon and highs climbing into the upper 50s. That is still a good 15° cooler than normal for the end of May.

Any additional showers this afternoon will be few and far between with rainfall amounts being paltry. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 40s.

Memorial Day Weekend forecast

What's next:

The start of the Memorial Day weekend will feature brighter skies tomorrow and that should enable high temperatures to reach the low 60s. It will be cooler near the lake.

Over the weekend it still looks mainly dry with temperatures moderating only slightly staying in the low to mid 60s for the most part.

The chance of rain on Memorial Day, while not zero, does look less to me now. Highs may fall just shy of 70 with a better chance of hitting 70 starting Tuesday.