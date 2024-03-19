Chicago weather: Spring Equinox brings cooler temps, chance of snow this week

Chicago hasn't quite gotten rid of winter weather yet, even though the Spring Equinox arrives Tuesday night.

Skies will be mostly clear with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s.

We can expect sunshine on Wednesday, but temperatures will take a plunge, with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees.

More clouds will roll in on Thursday, with highs once again in the upper 30s and low 40s. There's also a chance of snow from Thursday night into Friday, especially in the North/Northwest suburbs.

Slushy accumulations are also possible into early Friday.

Rain and snow showers will linger into Friday with highs in the lower 40s.

Good news though – the weekend will dry out with partly cloudy skies on Saturday and mostly cloudy skies on Sunday.

Temperatures will still be in the upper 30s on Saturday and mid-40s on Sunday.