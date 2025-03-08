Chicago weather: More spring-like temperatures this weekend

We’re starting to turn the page toward spring with warmer temperatures this weekend.

Fox 32 Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

Weekend warm-up

What to expect:

Lots of sunlight and clear skies are expected on Saturday.

Highs today will be in the upper 40s, and some far southwest suburban areas could even hit 50 degrees.

The Chicago area will stay largely dry over the next few days.

What's next:

It should get even better with high temperatures reaching the 50s on Sunday and into the 60s on Monday.

Also, don’t forget Sunday begins Daylight Saving Time, so we’ll lose an hour of sleep.