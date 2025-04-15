Spring swings continue: Cool now, storms and warmth ahead for Chicago

The Brief Tuesday stayed breezy and cool with temps in the 50s, and lows are expected to dip into the 30s tonight. A warming trend begins Thursday, with highs nearing 80 by Friday—but storms are likely by Friday evening. Cooler air returns for Easter weekend, along with scattered rain chances.



A breezy and cool Tuesday kicked off the week around Chicagoland, with high temperatures stuck in the 50s.

Tonight, skies will stay mostly clear, and low temperatures are expected to drop sharply—into the lower 30s by Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Wednesday will bring another cool but pleasant day. Highs will again hover in the mid-50s, with lighter winds shifting out of the east at 5 to 10 mph.

By Thursday, a warm front begins to move in, bringing a bump in temperatures and a chance for some rain and storms. Highs will rise into the mid-60s. A few stronger storms could develop, especially in the far western parts of the metro area, but the risk for severe weather looks low at this time.

Friday marks the peak of the warm-up, with high temperatures expected to climb into the upper 70s and possibly low 80s. However, the warmth will come with a price: a stronger cold front is expected to move through late in the day, bringing the potential for strong to severe storms Friday afternoon and evening. There’s still some uncertainty in the exact timing and intensity.

What's next:

Colder air will sweep in behind the front just in time for the Easter weekend. Highs will only reach the 40s and 50s on Saturday, and Sunday should be a bit milder with highs in the mid-50s.

A few showers are possible Saturday, but scattered rain looks more likely on Easter Sunday.