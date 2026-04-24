Chicago weather: Spring warmth with clouds, wind, and a rain chance

Today will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s. There is a chance for rain and a few rumbles. There will be a gusty wind to 20 mph out of the south.

Looking ahead:

This weekend will be mostly sunny with cooler temps. Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 60s.

We are keeping an eye on storms Monday when strong to severe weather is possible. Highs on Monday will be around 70 with mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will be in the mid 60s with partly sunny skies. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. Thursday will be partly sunny with highs around 60.