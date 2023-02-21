Chicago weather stays calm today ahead of heavy storm

Today, we are in the calm before the storm.

Skies will be mostly sunny today with the high having happened around midnight when it was 40 degrees. Afternoon temps will be in the 30s.

Tonight looks quiet with increasing cloud cover. The action starts tomorrow, most likely after the morning commute. Rain will be the main player and it could be heavy enough to lead to flooding.

Thunderstorms cannot be ruled out either, magnifying the localized flood threat. Then there’s the potential for icing. Still a very close call as a degree or two will make the difference between a cold rain or an ice storm.

There is no watch or warning yet but all of southern Wisconsin is under a winter storm watch.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Precipitation of any type ends tomorrow night as winds really ramp up. Thursday looks mainly dry but very windy with an advisory looking possible for gusts of more than 40 mph.

Should there be significant icing from the day before, a worst-case scenario of power outages and downed tree limbs would be a concern.

Thursday will find a brief warmup into the 40s-helping melt any ice.

Cold weather ensues on Friday with some sun, followed by cloudier conditions late in the day. Some light snow is possible at night.

The weekend looks dry with highs in the low 40s.

Monday could be a rain or snow as the next storm system arrives. There are possible implications for Election Day.