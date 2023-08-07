Chicago weather: Several storm chances this week

Good evening, Chicago! Here's your weather report for the upcoming days:

Monday night, expect skies to become partly cloudy with lows in the low to mid 60s.

On Tuesday, the weather will be partly cloudy with just a small chance of a few showers in the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 80s in the afternoon.

Wednesday afternoon and evening bring a better chance of showers and storms with highs in the mid 80s.

Thursday is expected to be dry with partly cloudy skies and highs once again in the mid 80s.

On Friday, shower and storm chances return, but they should clear out in time for the weekend.