Chicago weather: Storm chances throughout the week as heat builds

The Brief Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected today with heavy rain, localized flooding, gusty winds, and even a chance for funnel clouds. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s Tuesday and low 90s Wednesday before cooling later in the week. Several rounds of thunderstorms are possible through the weekend, with the greatest severe weather threats Tuesday night and Thursday.



Today we have scattered rain and storms. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s, and it is muggy. We don't expect severe storms, but we have the chance for flooding and heavy rain as well as gusty wind with storms. Funnel clouds are not out of the question today too.

What's next:

Tuesday will be in the upper 80s with partly sunny skies. There is a chance for lingering rain early. Tomorrow night, there is a chance for strong to severe storms with hail and damaging wind possible, especially southwest.

Wednesday will be the toastiest of the week with highs in the low 90s. Mostly sunny skies are expected during the day. Storms are possible late Wednesday.

Thursday will be in the upper 80s with partly sunny skies. There is a chance for severe storms with a cold front.

Friday will be in the mid 80s with sunshine. There is a chance for rain at night.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. There is a chance for storms at night and Sunday.

Sunday will be around 80 with mostly sunny skies.