Chicago weather: Strong storm system could delay Thanksgiving travelers

As the night unfolds, expect mostly cloudy skies with temperatures dipping into the mid-30s across the region.

Wednesday will commence with lingering cloud cover, but a transformation to mostly sunny conditions is on the horizon by midday and into the afternoon, accompanied by daytime highs in the mid-40s.

Thanksgiving enthusiasts can rejoice, as the holiday promises delightful weather. Sunshine will grace the festivities, creating a picturesque setting, and temperatures will hover in the mid-40s, ensuring a pleasant outdoor experience for those partaking in traditional celebrations.

However, a shift in the weather pattern is anticipated as we head into the latter part of the week.

Friday and Saturday are slated for cooler temperatures in the upper 30s, accompanied by mostly cloudy skies. The change sets the stage for a potential weather event on Sunday, marked by a mix of rain and snow.

Stay tuned for updates as the weekend approaches, and plan accordingly for the evolving weather conditions in the days ahead.