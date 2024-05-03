Chicago weather: Storms may impact your Saturday evening plans

Clear skies are returning to Chicagoland, but the relief is only temporary.

Friday night will be mostly clear and cool with temperatures around 50 degrees.

However, it'll be a different story on Saturday. The day will start with sunshine, but we could see some late-day storms firing up in the late afternoon/early evening.

Some of these storms may be strong or severe with damaging wind gusts and hail.

Skies will clear again for Sunday, but temperatures will be cooler in the 60s.

Monday looks mostly sunny with highs near 70 and we warm up into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.

But, it'll come along with another round of rain and storms.

Keep your umbrellas nearby over the next couple of days!