Chicago weather: Storms possible on Friday and then a stunning Labor Day weekend

The Brief A cold front will bring clouds and possible showers early Friday with a low risk of severe storms. Labor Day weekend will be sunny with temperatures in the 80s on Saturday and the 70s on Sunday and Monday. High waves may make beach conditions hazardous on Sunday and Monday.



It was a quiet Thursday with plenty of sunshine and highs climbing into the mid 80s.

Temperatures will be above normal tonight with lows only dropping to the lower 70s. Typically for this late in August, low temperatures are in the low to mid 60s.

A cold front will approach the area tonight, leading to increasing cloud cover and eventually a few showers by early Friday morning.

Friday will be partly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible. A few storms could bring gusty winds and hail tomorrow afternoon, but the threat for severe weather does appear fairly low.

The Storm Prediction Center has the SE portion of Chicagoland in a Marginal Risk, which means isolated severe storms are possible.

Showers and storms will come to an end Friday night and then we're in for a spectacular Labor Day weekend.

Skies will be sunny Saturday, Sunday and again on Monday. Temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid 80s. Sunday and Monday are trending a bit cooler, likely seeing highs in the 70s.

Sunday will be pleasant with highs in the upper 70s and then Monday will be in the low to mid 70s.

Beachgoers will need to be cautious on Sunday and Monday, as high waves are expected to develop. Swimming and boating conditions may become dangerous for the second half of the weekend.

Next week looks rather quiet with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies Tuesday through Thursday with temperatures warming into the 80s again by Wednesday and Thursday.