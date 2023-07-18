Chicago weather: Severe storms possible Thursday

Good evening, Chicago! Here's your weather report for the upcoming days:

Current Conditions: It's a beautiful day in Chicago with plenty of sunshine, comfortable temperatures in the 70s, and low humidity.

Tonight:

Expect mostly clear skies as we head into the evening. Overnight lows will dip into the upper 50s and low 60s, providing a pleasant night's sleep.

Wednesday:

Tomorrow will continue to be a great day with a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 80s, making it a warm and enjoyable day to be outdoors.

Wednesday Night and Thursday:

As we move into Wednesday night, the chance of storms returns to the forecast. Thursday will see a mix of sun and clouds, with a higher likelihood of showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms could be strong or even severe, so it's essential to stay weather-aware.

Friday and Saturday:

We dry out again on Friday and Saturday, with more sunshine returning to the region. Temperatures will remain warm but not excessively hot, creating ideal conditions for outdoor activities.

Sunday:

Unfortunately, showers and storms are back in the forecast for Sunday. Keep an eye on the weather updates as we get closer to the weekend to plan accordingly.

Stay tuned to your local weather sources for the latest updates on the potential strong/severe storms and enjoy the beautiful weather while it lasts!