Chicago weather: Storms return Wednesday

Good evening, Chicago! Here's your weather report for the upcoming days:

Tuesday evening will bring mostly clear skies and temperatures dropping to the mid 60s.

Moving into Wednesday, the first half of the day should be pleasant with increasing cloud cover and temperatures reaching the 80s. However, be prepared for rain later in the afternoon and evening. While we may see heavy downpours and a few storms, severe weather is not anticipated.

Looking ahead, Thursday promises dry weather and temperatures in the mid 80s. However, storm chances make a return on Friday, accompanied by highs ranging from the mid to upper 80s.

As we approach the weekend, it appears to be mostly dry, except for Sunday night when we might encounter another round of showers and storms.

Stay tuned for further updates and enjoy the rest of your week!