Chicago weather: Storms to start the week, with calmer weather settling in for the latter half

Tonight, expect overcast skies with a few lingering showers around the area until Monday morning.

What to expect:

Monday, mostly cloudy skies may restrict daily highs to the mid 80s with the best chance for rain late afternoon into the evening. Storms are expected to be non-severe, but the slow moving nature of these storms may be an issue with regards to flooding especially for cities northwest of I-55.

Tuesday brings thunderstorms and persistent rain east of I-55 into Chicagoland area. Timing is a bit uncertain, but the best chance for scattered showers comes mid-afternoon through the night. Highs for the day look to be in the low to mid-80s.

Wednesday, skies should clear up as a very seasonal and dry August day is expected. At this point highs are expected in the low to mid 80s plus a northerly breeze may lead to a choppy Lake Michigan. Thursday will follow suit with highs in the low 80s and mostly sunny conditions before we start rebounding back into the upper 80s and low 90s before the start of a beautiful weekend!