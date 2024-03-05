Chicago weather: Stormy start to Tuesday

Widespread showers and storms arrived in the Chicago area early Tuesday with nothing too severe. There were some downpours and maybe pea-sized hail.

The activity will continue through about 8 a.m. ending last in Indiana.

Much chillier air has overspread the area with temperatures likely to flatline in the low 40s under mostly cloudy skies later today. Winds will be brisk out of the north especially this morning when gusts could tag 40mph.

Highs will be in the low to mid 50s tomorrow through Friday. The next chance of precipitation will be rain on Friday.

The weekend looks cooler with highs in the 40s-about normal for early March. Temps in the 50s look to return early next week.