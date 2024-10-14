Chicago weather: Streak of warm days ends as cooler air arrives

Sunday was the 35th day in a row with at-or-above-normal temperatures in Chicago. Today will not be the 36th.

A blast of cooler air has arrived and will hold through midweek. Highs today will be in the mid to upper 50s with a few showers-mainly this morning.

It won’t be as windy as yesterday afternoon but it will be rather breezy at times. Tonight, showers become more likely especially near the lake but not exclusively there. Lows will be in the lower 40s.

Tomorrow will have showers again and highs in the low to mid 50s. There can be a rumble of thunder as well. Tomorrow night presents a risk of frost if the skies clear out as expected. This is most likely away from the urban heat island.

Wednesday will be sunny and chilly with highs in the mid-50s. Another frost is likely Wednesday night.

Thursday will be sunny with highs not far from normal in the low to mid-60s. The next warm-up cycle begins Friday and continues through the weekend with highs in the low 70s.