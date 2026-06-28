Chicago weather: Scorching temps to begin the workweek

After a seasonably warm Sunday, the Chicago area is in for a string of potentially dangerously hot days.

Fox Chicago Meteorologist Mark Strehl has the forecast.

What to Expect:

We’ll be hitting the 80s today, but then we’ll see some highs into the upper 90s with heat indices up over 100 degrees!

Today at least we’ll top out around 82 degrees with partly sunny skies.

But then, overnight temps are not expected to go below the mid-70s throughout much of the area.

That will set up for some mighty hot conditions on Monday with highs in the lower to even mid-90s.