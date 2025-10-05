Chicago weather: A strong cold front will bring in October-like temperatures by Tuesday

After a summer-like weekend with sunny skies and warm temperatures, we have changes on the horizon. While temperatures will remain warm on Monday, a big drop in temperatures is expected by Tuesday.

Tonight will be mostly clear to partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 60s. An approaching cold front will bring in clouds and shower chances Monday afternoon. A few thunderstorms are possible, but severe storms are not expected at this time. Temperatures will still be warm on Monday with highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday will start off with a few showers and then we'll see a drying trend through the day with highs only in the mid 60s. While that sounds chilly, it's actually very seasonable! The average high temperature for this time of year is in the mid to upper 60s.

Sunshine returns Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. A few more clouds roll in Friday and Saturday, but as of now the weekend looks dry with temperatures warming back up into the lower 70s.