Chicago weather: Strong storms possible today and tomorrow

Chicago will be hot Monday and Tuesday with highs both days in the upper 80s with a legit run at 90 degrees. Storms are likely on several occasions.

There could be a shower or storm mainly in our northwest counties later this morning, with additional development likely this afternoon. Some of those could be strong-to-severe. There could be a few additional showers and storms, not as strong, later tonight favoring areas south of I-80.

Tomorrow should open dry with a rapid warm up under partly sunny skies. What appears most likely at this juncture is that severe storms will ignite in Iowa during the afternoon then march east. They will congeal into a line and blast through Chicagoland at night. There remains some question regarding the exact timing. The later, the weaker they appear, and indeed some computer modeling shows this very thing happening.

The farther west, the more concerning the storms may end up being in our area. In any case, a watch of some sort seems quite likely tomorrow night for some or all of our viewing area. Wednesday and Thursday will be quiet with sunshine and highs in the 70s.