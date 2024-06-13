Chicago weather: Strong-to-severe storms possible this evening

A small cluster of storms is moving roughly along and north of I-90 this morning. Some small hail and winds up to 40mph are possible, but a general weakening trend is likely with this activity.

The rest of the morning and early afternoon will become rather hot and much more humid than yesterday. Highs should reach 90 degrees again.

During the afternoon, strong storms are possible between roughly 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., with any additional weaker storms ending by midnight.

Tomorrow looks like a spectacular day with sunny skies and highs in the low 80s but cooler near the lake.