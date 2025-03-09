Chicago weather: Stunning week ahead with temps possibly hitting 70s by Friday

It was a stunning end to the weekend sunshine and temperatures warming into the upper 50s to near 60 degrees Sunday afternoon.

Full Forecast:

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Monday looks beautiful with sunny skies and highs soaring into the upper 60s in the afternoon.

The record high temperature for Monday is 70, set back in 1955. While I don't think we'll break that record, it'll be close!



A cold front will move through early Tuesday, resulting in quickly dropping temperatures, especially near the lakefront. Temperatures will warm into the 50s in the morning, and then drop into the 30s and 40s during the day for communities closer to the lake.

A southerly breeze will return on Wednesday and Thursday, so the lakefront cooling shouldn't be as extreme. Highs on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 50s under partly sunny skies.

Thursday is expected to be warmer with highs returning to the 60s under partly cloudy skies.

We'll end the workweek on Friday with temperatures soaring into the 70s. Clouds will be on the increase on Friday, ahead of a system that could bring a round of strong to severe storms to the area late Friday into early Saturday.

Saturday will start off with scattered rain and a few storms, and then the majority of the weekend will be mainly dry.

Saturday will be in the mid 60s and then much cooler air is set to arrive by Sunday.



