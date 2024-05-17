Chicago weather: Summer-like temps are here to stay for the weekend!

As we move into the evening, expect areas of fog to develop once again in the Chicago area.

The fog is likely to linger into Saturday morning, so early risers should prepare for reduced visibility.

However, once the fog burns off, tomorrow promises to be another beautiful sunny day with highs reaching the mid-80s.

Similar to today's weather pattern, temperatures near the lakefront will remain cooler.

Looking ahead to the end of the weekend, we could see a few showers or storms on Sunday afternoon, particularly in areas south of I-80.

The start of next week brings a much better chance of rain and thunderstorms on both Monday and Tuesday.

Despite these rain chances, highs are expected to stay in the 80s from Sunday through Tuesday.

Stay tuned for more updates as we keep an eye on the developing weather patterns. Enjoy the pleasant conditions, and have a great weekend!