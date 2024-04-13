Chicago weather: Summer-like warmth on the way this weekend

It's going to be a gorgeous weekend in Chicago with unseasonably warm weather on the way.

Highs today will be in the upper 60s to low 70s coupled with plenty of sunshine.

Sunday will be even warmer with highs tapping the low 80s away from the lakeshore. There will be a brief cooling period Sunday night.

The warm weather continues through early next week with Monday and Tuesday likely to reach temperatures in the 70s.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible Monday night going into Tuesday. Severe storms are possible Tuesday afternoon with showers throughout the day. Gusts could reach up to 45 mph, as well.