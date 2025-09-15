Chicago weather: Summerlike heat lasts into next week
CHICAGO - It was another stunning day across Chicago! Temperatures warmed into the lower 80s near the lakefront, mid- to upper 80s inland, and even reached the low 90s in LaSalle.
Our quiet weather pattern will continue for several more days.
Chicago weather forecast
Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be very similar to today, with highs in the low to mid-80s near the lakefront and warming to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees inland. Skies will be mostly sunny both days.
Thursday looks just a few degrees warmer, with temperatures across the area in the mid- to upper 80s. Some inland spots could reach 90 again.
A few more clouds will roll in on Friday. Skies will become partly sunny, with just a small chance of an isolated shower or two. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.
Scattered showers and possibly a few storms are expected over the weekend, but many dry hours will be in the mix too. If you have outdoor plans, it’s still safe to keep them for now. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, ranging from the upper 70s to low 80s.
The Source: This forecast was reported by Fox 32 Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls.