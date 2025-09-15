Chicago weather: Summerlike heat lasts into next week

The Brief Another warm stretch continues with highs in the 80s, reaching 90 inland. Mostly sunny through midweek; Friday brings a few more clouds and a slim shower chance. Weekend turns slightly cooler with scattered showers and storms but plenty of dry hours too.



It was another stunning day across Chicago! Temperatures warmed into the lower 80s near the lakefront, mid- to upper 80s inland, and even reached the low 90s in LaSalle.

Our quiet weather pattern will continue for several more days.

Chicago weather forecast

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the lower 60s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be very similar to today, with highs in the low to mid-80s near the lakefront and warming to the upper 80s to near 90 degrees inland. Skies will be mostly sunny both days.

Thursday looks just a few degrees warmer, with temperatures across the area in the mid- to upper 80s. Some inland spots could reach 90 again.

A few more clouds will roll in on Friday. Skies will become partly sunny, with just a small chance of an isolated shower or two. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s.

Scattered showers and possibly a few storms are expected over the weekend, but many dry hours will be in the mix too. If you have outdoor plans, it’s still safe to keep them for now. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, ranging from the upper 70s to low 80s.