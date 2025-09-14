Chicago weather: Summerlike warmth will stick around this week

Tonight will be mostly clear with lows in the lower 60s for most of the area, but temperatures will be a touch warmer in Chicago, likely in the mid 60s.

Monday and Tuesday will be warm and summerlike with highs in the low to mid 80s under mostly sunny skies. A few more clouds will build in Wednesday and Thursday, but it still looks like the skies will be partly cloudy at worst with highs in the mid, possibly upper 80s.

Our next chance of rain will move in on Friday, likely in the form of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will take a bit of a hit, but still remain near or just about average around 80 degrees.

Rain chances are expected to linger into the upcoming weekend with scattered showers on Saturday and possibly a few remaining showers on Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler in the mid 70s for highs.