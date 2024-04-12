Chicago weather: Summery weekend on tap

Light showers are winding down as of this writing.

Chicago will be windy today and skies will break for at least some sunshine with highs making it into the lower 60s. There is a small chance for a shower this afternoon in northwest Indiana. Tonight will be breezy early with clearing skies.

The weekend will feature plenty of sun and a big warmup. Expect low 70s on Saturday then around 80 degrees on Sunday. The caveat Sunday will be a sharp "pneumonia front" sliding down the lake which will knock temperatures back during the afternoon within a few miles of shore.

Monday will be another warm one with low-to-mid 70s and sunshine. At night, showers and storms are possible but Tuesday is the main day of concern for possible severe weather. That threat would be in the late afternoon and evening following highs once again in the 70s.

Wednesday will be in the 70s again with scattered showers. Thursday won’t be quite as warm with the risk of showers once again.