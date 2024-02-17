Chicago weather: Sunday will bring sunshine, warmer temperatures

Good news – Chicago is breaking away from the cold snap in the next few days.

Heading into Sunday, Chicagoans can anticipate a sun-filled day with even warmer temperatures on the horizon.

On Monday and Tuesday, we can expect temperatures to reach 46 and 48 degrees.

There will be more sunshine, dry weather, and mild temperatures will continue through the upcoming week, bringing a welcome reprieve from the recent cold spell.

Stay tuned for further updates as the city enjoys this stretch of clear skies and mild temperatures.